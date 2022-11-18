‘No Jealousy or Hate’: Ajith Kumar Reveals His ‘Live And Let Live’ Life Mantra

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar is one such celebrity who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media despite not being on any of these platforms. Although the 51-year-old actor is known to be a private person, he does not miss an opportunity to share some words of wisdom with his fans through his manager, Suresh Chandra. Now, Ajith has revealed his ‘live and let live’ mantra with his admirers, which is all things motivational.

On Thursday, November 17, Ajith Kumar shed some light on his life philosophy through his manager via a WhatsApp message. In his thought-provoking note, the Valimai actor advised the masses to keep drama, negativity, jealousy, and hate at bay by surrounding themselves with people who bring out the best in them. He also encouraged everyone to strive for higher goals in life.

“Surround yourself with people who push you to do and be better. No drama or negativity. Just higher goals and higher motivation. Good times and positive energy. No jealousy or hate. Simply bringing out the absolute best in each other," wrote Ajith. And, the caption of his life mantra read, “Live and let live, unconditional love… Ajith."

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated heist thriller film Thunivu, which is slated to hit the cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The upcoming Tamil film, which is written and directed by H Vinoth, also boasts of Manju Warrier as the female lead, alongside John Kokken, Samuthiraka, Mamathi Chari and Ciby Chandran, among others, in supporting roles. The H Vinoth directorial is jointly produced by Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is all set to lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office.

