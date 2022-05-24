'No Make-Up Brand Would Put Me in Their Ad Film': Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has come a long way in Bollywood with her hard work and talent. Sunny has enthralled millions of fans with her scintillating dance performances over the last decade. Bollywood’s baby doll often amps up the oomph factor with her fashion game and regularly shares stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram.

Recently, Sunny grabbed the headlines for her comments on makeup and clothing brands in India. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sunny launched her own makeup and clothing brand after brands didn’t sign her to endorse them.

“There’s no makeup brand in India who would put me in their ad film. That hurts, you are like ‘I can be just as good as they are’. A clothing brand that won’t give clothes to you to wear at an event because they are like you are not big enough for them. Then what do you do? I created my own makeup line and my own clothing brand. It’s mine. It’s really just about saying you know what? Buzz off, I will just create it and make it all about how I want the world to view my brand," Sunny was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, Sunny Leone also turns down projects which she doesn’t like. The actor believes that there are certain things like her stylist and makeup person that should be in place before she reaches the set. The Jism 2 star is very particular about the business side of things, including contracts and money.

On the work front, Sunny will feature in the upcoming movie, Quotation Gang. The film is directed by Vivek Kumar and stars Priyamani, Sunny Leone, Jackie Shroff and Sara Arjun.

