'No Need To Risk Life For Celebrations': Lokesh Kanagaraj on Ajith Fan's Death

Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu has been released and fans just can’t stay calm. Now, in a recent incident, while celebrating the release of the film, Bharath Kumar, who is a die-heart fan of Superstar Ajith, fell from a lorry and hurt his spinal cord. He was then rushed to Government Kilpauk Hospital. Still, he could not make it and died in the early hours of Thursday.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has now reacted to the death of Ajith fan. During the media interaction, the filmmaker urged everyone to not put their life at risk. He asked his fans to be careful while celebrating the release of the film, after all, it’s just a movie and should be viewed as a form of entertainment.

The boy, who died while celebrating the film’s release, was a 19-year-old college student and a part-time delivery boy. Bharath was seen dancing on the moving lorry. For those who are unaware, the fans assembled at the Rohini Theatre Complex in Koyambedu to celebrate the release of the film.

Advertisement

“It would be good if fans realised their responsibilities and acted accordingly. This is just cinema and there’s no need to lose your life for it. It is only for entertainment and they should watch films happily and go back home responsibly. I believe one needn’t risk life for the sake of celebrations," added Lokesh.

Directed and written by H. Vinoth, Thunivu is a Tamil action heist film, which hit the theatres on 11th January this year. The film stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier alongside Ajay, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on several phenomenal projects. He made great business with the blockbuster film Vikram starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role. Now, he has collaborated with Vijay for his upcoming film Thalapathy 67. The duo has earlier worked together for the 2021 film Master.

Read all the Latest Movies News here