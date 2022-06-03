No North-South Divide, All Industries Should Work Together: Akshay Kumar

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep had grabbed the headlines not long ago when they engaged in a war of words about Hindi being the national language. The two superstars indulged in a Twitter exchange which was extensively covered by the media.

Now Akshay Kumar has reacted to the South vs Bollywood debate. During a recent media interaction, Akshay said that there shouldn’t be any divide between the two film industries. The 54-year-old superstar said that all the film industries should work together and deliver good films for the Indian masses. Interestingly Akshay even said that Allu Arjun of Pushpa: The Rise fame should work with him.

“Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on," Akshay was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus, Samrat Prithiviraj, hit the theatres on June 3. The actor has been busy promoting the period drama based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a legendary Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Recently, Akshay was even seen performing puja on the banks of the river Ganga. Akshay also shared a picture of himself performing puja on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “Har Har Mahadev". Akshay’s post has gone viral with over a million likes on Instagram.

Samrat Prithviraj marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood. The film has generated tremendous buzz on social media and fans have loved the sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Manushi.

Samrat Prithviraj has been written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Samrat Prithviraj boasts a stellar star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

