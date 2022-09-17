'No One Can Buy Me With Money', Says Tamil Actor Arun Pandian at Trigger Event

Atharvaa’s next Tamil film Trigger is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. The trailer of the movie was released this week amid much fanfare. Along with Atharvaa and director Sam Anton, other members of the cast like Arun Pandian, Chinni Jayanth, producers Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa attended a promotional event recently. Pandian, who is an industry veteran, said that even after all these years it’s not money but the story that attracts him to a project.

“No one can buy me with money. I have been doing cinema for the last 40 years. I have been associated with the industry in some ways like acting, production, and distribution. Recently I have acted in three movies and I act only if I like the story," the actor and producer said.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Pandian was replying to a question on why he is so choosy in piocking his film projects. “The films I have acted in are very few in which I am paid full salary. But the producer of this film has paid the salary that he talked about. If this film is a success, many more people will get full salary through them, best wishes," Pandian went on to add.

Appreciating Atharvaa, Pandian said, “When Sam narrated the story and I got to know the nature of my character in the film, I asked him if he had told this to the hero. He said he knew. Usually, one does not think that co-stars should be important in a hero-centric film. But Atharvaa is an actor who thinks everyone should get importance. He acted without denying it"

Trigger is backed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod Films banner. It has an ensemble star cast of Seetha, Krishna, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Munishkanth, Chinni Jayanth, Aranthangi Nisha, and Anbuthasan in key roles.

Advertisement

The upcoming film features music by Ghibran. Krishnan Vasant and Ruben are the faces behind the lens and cuts of the film, meanwhile, Dhilip Subbarayan took care of the stunts. The film has dialogues written by director PS Mithran.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here