No One Wants To Hire Karan Johar ‘The Actor’

Karan Johar is currently basking in the success of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. The filmmaker is all set to don the judge’s hat for the highly anticipated tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi. Although Karan always seems to have his plate full with directorial responsibilities, film promotions and small screen, as well as OTT, work commitments, he never leaves an opportunity to remind everyone how much he misses acting.

In a recent interview with Jagran, Karan Johar expressed his desire of reviving his acting career, yet again, and revealed that his own production company is not willing to hire him as an actor.

During his conversation with the online portal, the 50-year-old director-producer stated that he wants to be taken seriously as an actor, but nobody is offering him a role. When Karan was asked about other filmmakers finding him unaffordable, he jokingly called himself a “cheap actor," adding that there has been no offer extended so far for him to quote his remuneration.

Karan Johar even hinted at the possibility of doing a film for free as an actor. Furthermore, he also joked about Anuraj Kashyap, who directed his debut film, not reaching out to him regarding any projects after Bombay Velvet. For the unversed, Karan played the antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer, which not only received majorly negative reviews but also tanked at the box office.

On the career front, Karan Johar is currently busy promoting Brahmastra: Part One and Liger on a massive scale, across the country. He is also geared up to make his directorial comeback on the big screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The upcoming romance film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. While the film is slated to release next year, its release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

