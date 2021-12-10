No OTT Release For GV Prakash Kumar's Jail Without Arbitral Tribunal's Order: Madras HC

Actor GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Jail hit the theatres on Thursday, December 9. The same day, the Madras High Court gave its ruling on a case filed by Chennai-based film production and distribution company, Studio Green, against the makers of the film. During the hearing on Thursday, the court gave its verdict on the theatrical and digital release of the film.

The court allowed the theatrical release of the film keeping cinema owners’ concerns in mind. However, it has asked the makers to seek the permission of the arbitral tribunal before releasing the film on any OTT platform.

Vasanthabalan directorial has been produced by Sridharan Mariadhasan under the production banner of Krikes Cine Creations. Producer Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green Productions had filed a petition in Madras High Court alleging that it was given the publishing rights of another film instead of the film Jail.

Through the petition, Studio Green had sought a ban on the theatrical and digital release of the film.

Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of Madras High Court had first heard the matter on December 7 and then on December 9.

The counsel for Green Studio told the court that the makers of the film Jail had entered into an agreement with the company but awarded the rights of the film to another company.

The lawyers representing the production banner Krikes Cine Creations had re-submitted in the court that Studio Green had not been granted any patent by the makers of the film. They also informed the court the film was all set to release in theatres on December 9 and cinema owners have made the schedules accordingly.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Senthilkumar asked the makers of Jail to not make any decision regarding the OTT release of the film without the permission of an arbitral tribunal.

The court also transferred the case to an arbitral tribunal - a panel of one or more adjudicators that is convened and sits to resolve a dispute by way of arbitration.

