No, Pakistani Singer Attaullah Khan Didn't Kill His Girlfriend; Know Full Story

Whether you part ways mutually or just let that significant other go, separations are never easy. For this sad phase of life, don’t we just love the songs rendered by Pakistani singer Attaullah Khan? The charismatic singer has crooned popular numbers like Mujhko Ye Teri Bewafai Maar Dalegi, Bewafa Tera Muskurana and others that have been well-received across borders. With unprecedented fame, also came a lot of false stories — probably deliberately framed to malign Attaullah’s image. According to one such cooked-up story, Attaullah killed his girlfriend, who was not loyal to him. The story further goes that the singer served a prison sentence, and there he started composing songs revolving around themes like heartbreaks, betrayals in love etc.

These false claims were strengthened with the release of a film titled Bewafa Sanam directed by Gulshan Kumar. Bewafa Sanam narrated the story of Sunder, a famous cricketer, who is sent to prison following false charges. While he’s serving the sentence, he learns that his fiancée Sheetal is going to tie the nuptial knot with another man and decides to kill her in a fit of rage. At that point, many said that the film was based on the life of Pakistani singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi. Later on, it turned out that these claims were just a figment of imagination. Despite the disgraceful claims associated with this film, its songs were record-breaking hits with the audience.

Advertisement

These lies couldn’t also pose any obstacle in the path of Attaullah, who also came to be known popularly as the ambassador of pain. As stated in reports, he performed in various charity shows to raise funds for the flood victims. He has chosen poetries penned by Farooq Rokhri, Malik Sona Khan, Munawar Ali Malik, Fata Khan, and several little-known poets of Esakhel to compose his songs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here