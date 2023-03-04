National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday stopped Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali before he was scheduled to board a flight for Dubai.

The singer, who was earlier questioned on his alleged links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the aftermath of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, reportedly didn’t have permission to leave the country.

The singer had reached the airport with five friends to catch a flight to Dubai around 3 pm, but the NIA team reached the airport and stopped him and took his passport, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

NIA also questioned Aulakh for two hours at its office in Chandigarh and told him not to leave the country without their permission, the report said quoting an official.

Aulakh was going to Dubai for a show on Friday evening. Later, taking to Instagram, he shared a video message informing that had to perform at a show at VII club in Dubai on Friday but it had to be canceled due to some technical reasons.

“We shall soon announce the new dates of the show in two days," the singer added.

Aulakh is a suspect in the murder case of 28-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, last year.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder.

Later in December 2022, the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moosewala’s murder questioned Aulakh in connection with the case.

