‘No Point Wearing Tags’: Sai Pallavi On Being Referred To As Lady Superstar

There’s no point wearing tags and I prefer to be just as I am, actress Sai Pallavi has said. This comes after the actress was referred to as Lady Superstar following the success of her films and the characters she plays on screen.

Sai Pallavi said that her fans admire her for the roles she picks, adding that she prefers to say the way she is.

The actress has been delivering one blockbuster after another. Her most recent film, Virata Parvam, in which she plays the female lead opposite Rana Dagubbati, has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. While the film has done decent business at the box office, Sai Pallavi was appreciated for her performance.

The actress recently found herself in the middle of a controversy when she spoke about violence in the name of religion. Her remarks did not sit well with some people as she compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and killings in the name of protecting cows.

“The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, during Covid-19, I had read some reports (that) a Muslim driver was lynched by cow vigilantes chanting Jai Sree Ram for transporting a cow. So where is the difference between what happened then and what is happening now?" the actress said.

Sai Pallavi later clarified her remark and said, “I believe that violence in any way and the name of any religion is a great sin."

