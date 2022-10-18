No Scam Here! Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Buys a Luxurious New Car Worth Rs 1.16 Crore

Congratulations are in order as Pratik Gandhi has purchased a luxurious new car. The actor became a household name after he played Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992. While on the show he was seen driving high-end luxurious cars on the show, Pratik is now a proud owner of a luxury car off-screen as well. The actor brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 on the occasion of Dusshera.

The news was shared by the car brand on its Instagram account along with a video of the actor and his family receiving the car from the showroom. The car is priced at a whopping Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Since his rise in popularity, Pratik has starred in a few Bollywood and Gujurati projects. Earlier this year, he was seen in Modern Love Mumbai, starring in Hansal Mehta’s story about a same-sex couple. The short film is titled Baai and it also starred Ranveer Brar, Tanuja Samarth, and Kashmira Irani.

The actor will now be seen in Vaahlam Jaao Ne. The film, a Gujarati rom-com, revolves around Sumit Gandhi (Pratik Gandhi), who is a music director and in love with Reena (Deeksha Joshi), a fashion designer. As reported by Times of India, speaking about the film, Pratik said, “Vaahlam Jaao Ne’ is a perfect romantic drama with a mix of comedy of errors which will keep audiences glued to their seats."

“It’s a wholesome family entertainer and the ensemble cast has made sure with their comic timing that everybody in the theatre will enjoy the movie and there will be unlimited laughter. I had great fun shooting with the entire team and I am sure the audience too will be equally entertained," he added.

The film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

