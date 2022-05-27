No Screens For Dhaakad? Kangana Ranaut's Film Discontinued In All Mumbai Theatres Within 1 Week: Report

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, was shown the exit door at theatres in Mumbai within one week of its release, a new report claims. The action film witnessed a disastrous opening and mixed reviews. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the ticket booking app Book My Show, Dhaakad appears with ‘no watch options.’ This means that there are no shows available for moviegoers to book from. The movie is also limited to a handful of shows in New Delhi. Dhaakad was reportedly released on a reasonably big scale, with the film getting about 2100 screens.

Addressing this, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhaakad was released on May 20 with around 2100 screens. By Sunday, May 22, around 300 screens (have) discontinued (the film), especially the single screens. The screen count was reduced even more from Monday onwards. By Thursday, it was out of many cinemas as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick had an early release on May 26."

“In Week 2, Dhaakad is playing in only 25 cinemas in India. In other words, it has been removed from nearly 98.80% of theatres that were playing the film in Week 1. Delhi is the biggest city that is still playing Dhaakad, in four theatres. In Mumbai, it’s not playing in a single cinema hall," the source added. Kangana and the team of Dhaakad are yet to address these developments.

While Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been going strong since its release. The film has already collected Rs 92.05 crores in its first week and is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club this weekend. Meanwhile, two new films have also taken over the theatres this weekend. Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the theatres with his new film Anek while Tom Cruise has brought back the magic of Top Gun after 36 years with Top Gun: Maverick.

Both movies have received positive reviews and trade analysts are expecting a decent opening for the movies.

