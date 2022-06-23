No Teaser Launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan From Thanjavur; Here's Why

The makers of Ponniyin Selvam have postponed the release of the teaser of the Mani Ratnam directorial due to graphical changes. The cast and crew of the film were planning to launch the teaser from Thanjavur city in Tamil Nadu.

The film stars actors like Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Sarathkumar, and Parthiban.

The film is inspired by a novel of the same name written by Kalki. R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Rahman will be seen as supporting actors in the film.

The first part of the movie will be released in September.

Speaking of the postponement of the teaser launch, every other thing, including the venue, had been decided and booked. Some changes in the graphics of the poster at the last moment led to the postponement of the teaser launch.

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film, while Ravi Varma is the lead cinematographer. A Sreekar Prasad is heading the editing department, while Thota Thorani is production designing.

After a long break, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai is also returning to the big screen. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

