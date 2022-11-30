No, Vijay Deverakonda Is Not Replacing Vicky Kaushal As a Brand's Ambassador

It was recently reported that Vicky Kaushal has been removed from an endorsement of a beverage brand. While it was being said that the Uri actor has been replaced by Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, looks like it was merely a rumour. The brand itself has now issued a statement clarifying that Vicky has not been removed from the endorsement. Rather, both Vicky and Vijay are brand’s part.

“Our iconic homegrown brand continues to partner with Vicky Kaushal and Vijay Devarkonda as its brand ambassadors in India. Their popularity, persona, and achievements exemplify the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action," the brand’s statement read as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies. Govinda Naam Mera will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16.

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In the film, the legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal.

