Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 18, around a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a political rally. The demise of Taraka has left a huge void in the life of Alekhya Reddy, his wife. The late actor’s wife shared her first post on social media platforms on Wednesday, February 22 to mark the former’s birthday. The monochrome picture shared on Instagram by Alekhya shows her holding Taraka’s hand. In the caption of the post, she penned an emotional note and called her husband a “warrior."

“We fought to be together, and we did till the very end… we never had an easy life, from sleeping in cars till here, we came a long long way, you are a warrior nana… nobody can love us as much as you do…," Alekhya wrote in the caption of the post.

Taraka and Alekhya fell in love on the sets of Nandeeswarudu as she joined the film as a costume designer. The duo’s families were against their marriage because Alekhya was a divorcee. Despite their families’ disapproval, they tied the knot on August 2 in 2012 at Sanghi Temple in presence of their friends and two family members from Alekhya’s side. The couple is blessed with three children, Nishika, Reya and Tanai Ram.

A few hours ago, Alekhya shared the last picture with Taraka along with their kids taken on their last trip together. In the picture, the family of five can be seen visiting a temple as they posed for the camera.

“It breaks my heart to believe this was our last picture, last trip… wish this is all a dream, n wake up to your voice calling me ‘amma bangaru’," she wrote in the caption.

Actress Panchi Bora sent her condolences and commented, “My prayers, I still remember how happy he was after getting married to you. May you find the strength to be strong for your kids. Sending you to love."

Taraka’s fans have filled the comments section with support and encouragement for Alekhya and her children.

Taraka suffered a cardiac arrest during the launch of the state-wide padayatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh. He collapsed at the rally and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

