'Nobody Should Demean Colleagues': Raghavendra Rao on Chiranjeevi-Mohan Babu 'Tussle'

Legendary Tollywood director K.Raghavendra Rao has said that he does not believe in the logic of being a real industry bigwig. He said that everyone should respect others’ work and nobody should try to demean and disrespect their colleagues. His comments came amid reports of rivalry between two stars of the Telugu film industry –Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu after the recent Movie Artistes Association (MAA) polls.

In a bitterly fought election, Chiranjeevi’s family backed actor Prakash Raj while Mohan Babu campaigned for his son Manchu Vishnu who emerged victorious for the president post.

“I do not believe in the logic of being a real industry bigwig. In reality, no one is bigger than the actual industry. Everyone should maintain respect for their colleagues working in the industry. If there is a problem, everyone should sit together and try to resolve it and not demean each other at public platforms," Rao said.

The recently concluded MAA polls were seen as a tussle between the families of megastar Chiranjeevi and veteran actor Mohan Babu. Several media reports indicated that Mohan Babu was upset with Chiranjeevi’s support for Prakash Raj in MAA polls. Mohan Babu had reportedly called up Chiranjeevi and requested him to vote for his son Vishnu Manchu but Chiranjeevi refused to do so.

The voting for MAA polls was held on October 10 in Hyderabad. MAA is a small group with nearly 900 actors. MAA elections are conducted every two years to elect its governing body.

During campaigns for MAA polls, Prakash Raj had accused Vishnu Manchu and his family, especially father Mohan Babu, of exploiting the postal ballot system. He also alleged that they are using unfair means to win MAA elections. Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu had warned Prakash Raj to not drag his family into petty politics.

