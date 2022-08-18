'Nobody Starts Working Thinking...': R. Madhavan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s Failure

Actor R. Madhavan has explained why Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create magic at the box office. Madhavan shared his opinion at the teaser launch of the film Dhokha - Round D Corner’s on Wednesday in Mumbai. Madhavan said that no one starts working thinking that they are making a bad film, adding of the makers knew the fate of a film, everyone would only make good movies.

The actor also shed some light on the success of South Indian films. Madhavan said that Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa, K.G.F: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 are the only films that worked at the box office. According to Madhavan, only six successful films do not define a pattern. The Akeli actor said that good films will always work. Madhavan told reporters that the audience goes to theatres to watch good content irrespective of language.

In addition to these things, Madhavan also put forward his opinion regarding the need for progressiveness in Bollywood. The Maara actor said that the makers need to realise that they are dealing with highly educated audiences after COVID-19. According to Madhavan, the audience has been highly exposed to world cinema during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madhavan’s latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect enjoyed tremendous success among the audience and at the box office. According to him, he was lucky that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a biopic film. The Jodi Breakers actor said that due to the biopic factor, his film was not confined to any specific time. Madhavan told the reporters that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect could have worked anytime.

Besides these issues, Madhavan also talked about how he was asked to remake 3 Idiots in Tamil. He refused this offer. According to Madhavan, there is no fun in doing remakes. Madhavan said that he feels quite difficult doing a scene and then recreating it.

