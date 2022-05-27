'Non-Stop Entertainer': Fans Review Anil Ravipudi's F3: Fund and Frustration

F3: Fun and Frustration, headlined by Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzadaand has hit the theatres and we have the first reviews. Twitter reactions and reviews of the Anil Ravipudi directorial indicate that the actors didn’t disappoint their fans. While some fans expressed excitement with fire and love emojis, others wrote amazing reviews.

Claiming it to be a perfect family entertainer, many appreciated the comedy scenes in the movie. Moreover, in the reviews that we came across, Twitteratis complimented Daggubati Venkatesh for his acting skills and said the actor’s performance in the film was outstanding.

In the reviews, many also urged to watch the standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2 saying, “It’s a non-stop laughter entertainer."

One of the fans tweeted, “#F3Movie is complete fun… loved every bit of it from title cards to crazy climax @VenkyMama in his zone @IAmVarunTej comedy timing & Ali sarcastic comedy are big plus 3.5/5 must-watch #f3."

Check out the reviews and reactions to the movie on Twitter below:

The film also impressed Mahesh Babu’s fans. One user wrote, “All the best to Team F3 from All Mahesh Babu Fans."

The chemistry between Varun Tej and Victory Venkatesh is said to be one of the major highlights of the film.

In addition to the star cast, Anil Ravipudi’s comedy-drama also stars Sonal Chauhan, Nata Kireeti actors Rajendra Prasad, and Sunil in other prominent roles. Moreover, Butta Bomma and Pooja Hegde will be seen making a special appearance in a Party song.

The technical crew consists of Sai Sriram as the cameraman and Tammiraju as the editor. Presented by Dil Raju, F3 is backed by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

