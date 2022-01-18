Non-Theatrical Rights of Shankar Directorial Starring Ram Charan Sold to Zee? Details

Telugu star Ram Charan will be seen in an upcoming movie directed by Shankar. The movie, produced by Dil Raju, has generated a huge buzz among the fans. The latest rumour is that its non-theatrical rights have been acquired by the leading media house Zee for around Rs. 200 crore.

In addition, the online streaming platform ZEE5 has struck a deal as a streaming partner for the film. The movie stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan. Other important actors include Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali, and Naveen Chandra. S. Thaman is providing the music for the film, which will be released in 2023.

Kiara has previously done the Telugu movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama and impressed the audience with her charm. It is rumoured that Bollywood actor Salman Khan will also make an appearance in the movie. The movie reportedly has a budget of around Rs 250 crore.

Advertisement

As for Ram Charan’s other movies, he will next be seen in RRR, directed by Rajamouli. Along with Ram Charan, NTR Jr. is also playing the lead role in this movie. Alia Bhatt plays the female lead, but her role has been described as a cameo by the director.

The film was supposed to have a worldwide release on January 7. However, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the release of the film was postponed once again.

Besides this, Ram Charan will also be seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Charan, who has been paired with Pooja Hegde, will be seen in the movie for half an hour. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen opposite his father Chiranjeevi. The movie is set to be released in theatres on April 1 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.