Non-theatrical rights of Vijay-starrer Varisu Sold for Rs 150 Cr; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been trending on Twitter for the past day or so as the bilingual drama has set yet another record even before its release. The pre-release business details of the film have surfaced on social media and if reports are to be believed, the non-theatrical rights of Varisu have been sold for a whopping amount.

Reportedly, the upcoming film, which marks Vijay’s Telugu debut and Vamshi’s Tamil directorial debut has its non-theatrical rights, including the Hindi dubbing rights, sold for a whopping price of Rs 150 crore and could go up to Rs 200 crore.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Digging into details, the film’s satellite rights and audio rights have been bagged by Sun TV for Rs 50 Crore and T-Series for a sum of Rs 10 Crore, respectively. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights of Varisu in two languages and closed the deal for Rs 60 Crore.

For the foreign license of Varisu, Phars Films paid a whopping Rs 32 Crore to the makers of the film, and Goldmines has acquired the Hindi dubbing rights at the same price.

The shooting of Varisu has been progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The team has shot 70% of the scenes for this film and the entire shooting of Varisu is expected to be wrapped up by the end of next month.

Starring Rashmika Mandana in the female lead, the upcoming film stars Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in lead roles, while Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu will appear in supporting roles.

Advertisement

Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon are the faces behind the script of the film. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. S Thaman is scoring music for Vijay for the first time, while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer and Praveen KL is handling the editing department.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here