'Nonsensical': Fans Lash Out at James Vasantham for Bizarre 'Dream' About Bigg Boss

Noted music composer James Vasantham, who regularly reviews Bigg Boss Tamil 5, has posted about a dream he saw a few days ago. In a recent Facebook post, he said that he dreamt of the death of a former Bigg Boss contestant in an accident. He said that he doesn’t know the contestant who died in the accident in his dreams. The Facebook post has led to a big controversy as social media users criticised him for posting “nonsense" and “illogical" things on the platform.

“Last night I dreamed that a former Bigg Boss show contestant was going to die in an accident. Funeral services will be held on the 5th floor of an old building in T. Nagar, Chennai. I never even thought about him at all. I have nothing to do with it. I don’t even remember if I met him in person. How did this happen?" he wrote in a Facebook post on December 17.

Advertisement

Fans lashed out at the music composer for posting about his dream on Facebook. Many called his post illogical, nonsensical, and shameful. “This is happening because you always think about Bigg Boss, and hence such dreams are coming to you," read a comment on his post.

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is now headed towards the final stage. Wednesday’s episode marks the 80the day of the show. The reality show, hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, saw a total of 18 contestants entering the house on Day 1. Later, two more joined as wild card entries. Now, only 10 contestants are in the house, while nine have been evicted. Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the house due to some unavoidable reasons.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been airing on Vijay Television since October 3, 2021. It is also available for streaming on Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.