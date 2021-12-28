Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa Left in Splits as Paparazzi Call Her ‘Rani Ji’

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have delighted fans by teaming up again for the recently released music video Dance Meri Rani. Last year, the duo made waves by collaborating for the smash hit, Naach Meri Rani. The latest product of their joint effort is also collecting admiration for the music and Nora’s killer dance moves. Nora and Guru have been actively promoting Dance Meri Rani and are regularly spotted out and about together in the city. Guru recently shared a paparazzi video on his Instagram page in which he and Nora are seen posing for the cameramen. While clicking their pictures, the paparazzi teased the duo and also called Nora ‘Rani Ji.’ Hearing the nickname, the duo could not help but burst out laughing.

In the pap video, Nora looks gorgeous, dressed in a peach coloured printed midi dress. She is wearing hair in a side part, styled in soft curls. Guru, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black printed jacket, trousers and a pair of uber-cool sunshades. The singer shared the post with the caption that reads, “Rani ji. OMG Nora Fatehi,” followed by the hashtag #DanceMeriRani.

Nora and Guru have also been in news for an alleged romance brewing between them. Not long ago, their pictures from a beach in Goa went viral online, sparking dating rumours. During a recent interaction with ETimes, the duo dismissed the rumours with puns and banters.

Nora sports some eye-catching offbeat looks in the official music video. Much before the release of it, the song garnered attention for Nora’s stunning mermaid photo stills and behind-the-scenes footage from the making.

The dancer-model shared a vlog on her YouTube channel which included glimpses from the sets. Nora was seen prepping for the shoot in different settings in Goa and rehearsing the moves. She was being carried on stretchers as her mermaid outfit restricted movements. At one point in the video, she was seen breaking down expressing that the fin was very heavy.

