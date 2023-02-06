Home » News » Movies » Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: Do You Know How the Actress Looked as a Child? Check These Photos

Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: Do You Know How the Actress Looked as a Child? Check These Photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NORA FATEHI: Nora Fatehi’s impeccable talent has fetched her immense popularity among the Indian audience.

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 07:40 IST

New Delhi, India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NORA FATEHI: Nora Fatehi’s impeccable talent has fetched her immense popularity among the Indian audience. From Canada to the Indian film industry, the diva has come a long way in her career. She has cemented her place in our hearts by showcasing effort and dedication in all the projects she has taken on in her career. She was first a model, then, she made her mark in Bollywood in 2018 with the song, Dilbar in the movie Satyamev Jayate. The celeb is widely known for her amazing dance skills.

On Nora Fatehi’s birthday, let’s take a look at her journey to date through a series of throwback pictures.

Nora was invited to Amitabh Bachan’s Diwali celebration in 2016. She is seen posing with the superstar in a black sari with a golden border. it was a fangirl moment for the actress. (Image: Instagram)

The actress is beaming as she surpasses 20 million followers on social media. Nora celebrated her achievement with her friends. Owing to her popularity, Nora has over 44 million followers on Instagram today. (Image: Instagram)

The diva stunned audiences at the Lakme Fashion Week when she walked the ramp for designers Gauri and Nainika. She walked down in a stunning black dress and white cape. (Image: Instagram)

This was indeed one of her memorable moments. The actress met Sachin Tendulkar at cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wedding festivities. For her, it was an honour to meet the cricketing legend. (Image: Instagram)

Here, in this photo from Nora Fatehi’s early days in showbiz, she is seen posing with Yuvraj Singh.

We wish Nora Fatehi a very happy birthday!

first published: February 06, 2023, 06:50 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 07:40 IST
