Nora Fatehi Brainwashed Me Against Jacqueline Fernandez, Conman Sukesh Makes Big Claim

In a recent development in Rs 200 crore extortion case, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has now claimed that Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh issued a press statement via his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh and claimed even though he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline, it was Nora who ‘brainwashed’ him against the former actress. Sukesh went on say that Nora used to repeatedly call him in a day and wanted to date him.

“Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me," Sukesh claimed as quoted by The Print.

Advertisement

Sukesh further claimed how Nora wanted him to help her relative in setting up a music production company and added, “As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores."

Sukesh further clarified that he was linked to Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna only professionally as they were supposed to act under his productiom banner. “I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to certain if I am lying. So this new statement given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media, I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months, I appeal to the media to verify the ED charge sheet statement and now new EOW charge sheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying," he mentioned.

This comes days after Nora Fatehi recorded her statement and claimed that Sukesh wanted to date her.

Advertisement

For the unversed, both Jacqueline and Nora have been making headlines due to their alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 200 money laundering case. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. They have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.

Read all the Latest Movies News here