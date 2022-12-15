Home » News » Movies » Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on Feud Rumours With Malaika Arora, Says 'She Can Smack My...'

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on Feud Rumours With Malaika Arora, Says 'She Can Smack My...'

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves.

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi share the screen space on Moving In With Malaika.
In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi created one of the sexiest and most sizzling dance videos with their ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ collaboration. The Bollywood divas set the stage on fire, quite literally. After the performance, Nora recalled her struggling days when she was one of the models at a show where Malaika was the main face.

“When I came to India seven years ago, my initial assignment was a modelling assignment where I was standing right behind Malaika and she was the brand ambassador. I was in the background. That time I told her, I was a huge fan of hers and watched all her dance videos. And today, I’m dancing with her," she said.

Malaika praised Nora and said that she’s come such a long way from there to now, all because of her own hard work. Terence then told them, “Now you girls don’t fight." Nora laughed and said, “No, there’s only love between us. She can smack my b**ty if she wants though."

In the previous episode, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi spoke at length about the constant rumoured rivalry between them, and how they are often pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found the comparisons to be “disrespectful". Both Malaika and Nora are known for their incredible dance skills and have judged several dance reality shows.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing."

To which, Malaika said, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show."

