Nora Fatehi Brings The House Down With Her Stunning Performance At FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony

Not only Deepika Padukone but Nora Fatehi also made this year’s FIFA World Cup final extra special for Indian fans. Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as she gave an electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. On Sunday, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal as they performed their song, Light The Sky. Photos and videos of her performance have been going viral across all social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Nora is seen giving a spectacular performance as she sings and dances at the closing ceremony of the World Cup finals. She took the centre stage, making her fans proud. The video also showed the actress surrounded by a number of background dancers dressed in white. Apart from that one can also notice the amazing lighting work, posters, and much more.

Advertisement

Social media users and fans were super excited to watch her perform and also went on to laud Nora for her performance. One of the users wrote, “Nora is special. Very graceful dancer. No vulgarity and polite and ever-smiling". Another user wrote, “Wow what a talented beauty Nora is Wish her millions of miles of smiles!" A third user added, “Wow, Nora, love you. The best from the rest".

Watch a glimpse of her performance below:

Nora also shared pictures of her outfit on her Instagram handle. For the performance, the diva donned a black embellished outfit that features a lot of tassels, stones, and more. She paired the look with black sheer stockings and shimmer YSL heels. white. She completed her look with well-done brows, glittery eyes, mascara, light pink blush, and matte lips. Nora opted for a soft curl hairdo that beautifully showed her long tresses. Take a look at the pictures below.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi previously performed at the FIFA fan festival in Doha. She danced to several hit Bollywood songs on stage, including ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Manike,’ which were well received by the audience. Nora Fatehi was also recently seen in the much-acclaimed song ‘Jedha Nasha’ from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here