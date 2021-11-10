Nora Fatehi Burns Up Internet With Sexy Belly Dancing in Satyameva Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu Song; Watch

Nora Fatehi has yet again taken the internet by storm with her belly dancing moves. The video of her song, Kusu Kusu, from the upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2, dropped today, November 10. No points for guessing that Nora completely owns the song with her incredible expressions and scintillating moves.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to hit the theatres on November 25. Now, the film’s highly-anticipated song, Kusu Kusu, featuring Nora Fatehi has got fans excited. Nora can be seen wearing a glittering embroidered outfit and showcasing some of her best belly dance moves in Kusu Kusu. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the vocals have been given by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see John Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also made a brief appearance in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

Moreover, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in films like Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D, and Marjaavaan. She’s participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

