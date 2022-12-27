Nora Fatehi Celebrates One Year of 'Dance Meri Rani' With Sizzling Throwback Pics

The series of celebrations appear to be never-ending for Nora Fatehi this month. Just a week ago, the actress delivered a power-packed performance at the 2022 FIFA closing ceremony. Now, her festive celebration is doubled as her hit party anthem Dance Meri Rani has clocked a year on Tuesday, December 27. Yes, you read it right. It’s been a year since Nora impressed fans with her mermaid avatar in Guru Randhawa’s music video. To mark the special occasion, she posted a series of throwback photos that were taken during the shooting of the track.

Taking the shimmer game a notch higher, Fatehi can be seen dazzling in a raunchy silver ensemble paired with matching headgear. Lying at the ocean shore, she looks nothing less than an epitome of ethereal beauty in dreamy photographs. “1 year of Dance Meri Rani," wrote Fatehi alongside the pictures. Take a look at the post here:

The ultimate party anthem Dance Meri Rani received vocals from Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. While the lyrics were penned by Rashmi Virag, the track was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Randhawa also appeared in the music video of the track alongside Nora Fatehi. It was directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. Watch the song below:

Previously, Nora Fatehi created a massive buzz by performing at the FIFA closing ceremony. The actress also shared a snippet of her performance online alongside an emotional note in which she hailed the opportunity as the ‘epic moment’ in her career. “And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. FIFA World Cup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! Unbelievable…For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot," stated Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi also appeared in two other hit songs this year, Manike from Thank God and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.

