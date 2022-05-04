Nora Fatehi Ditches Luxury Car, Rides Scooter to Beat Mumbai Traffic; Netizens Ask 'Where's The Helmet?'

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi always leaves fans amazed with her killer dance moves as well as her fashion choices. However, this time the actor is trending on social media for her down-to-earth attitude. On the occasion of Eid, Nora visited the T-Series office in a gorgeous green traditional outfit. Just like sexy western outfits, Nora looked a million-dollar in the kurta-sharara attire too. While fans adored how beautiful she looked in the Indian outfit as she walked out of the T-Series office, her antics left people surprised. A video, shared by one of the celebrity photographers, showcases the actor jumping on the back of a scooter, as she rides away.

Watch video:

While the clip has gone viral on the internet, fans cannot stop praising the actor for being so humble despite earning all the fame. “So down to earth girl," “Nora superb," “Avoiding mumbai traffic rather going in four wheeler going to two wheeler is good" wrote a few Instagram users, calling the person riding the two-wheeler, “lucky." Some even adored how beautiful the actor looked in the traditional wear.

However, a couple of people even criticised the actor as well as the driver of the two-wheeler, for not wearing a helmet. “Helmet?" “Not wearing helmet," “Why driver is not wearing helmet," “Where is your helmet?"- some questioned the actor. A user even mocked that if the actor was in Delhi, she would have been slapped with fines.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is currently seen as a judge in the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Actor Karan Kundrra is serving as the host of the show.

Meanwhile, Nora’s journey with the T-Series has been quite remarkable as the actor has done a number of hit music videos with the label. Now, fans are waiting for Nora to once again burn the dance floor with her killer moves.

