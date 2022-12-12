Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez, Says 'Lost Deals Because of Her'

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez. Nora has alleged that Jacqueline made “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons". Both Nora and Jacqueline have been involved in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case and have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.

While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. Nora has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to “tarnish her image while she has tried to maintain cordial relationships with all her colleagues from the industry."

Advertisement

On Monday, a Delhi court adjourned by a week the hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter for December 20 after being told by the counsel appearing for Fernandez that she is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing. On November 24, the Delhi court had adjourned for December 12 arguments in the case after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

The actress was granted regular bail on November 15 saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. She was granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh by Special Judge Shailendra Malik on the condition that she will not leave the country without the court’s prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED.

Read all the Latest Movies News here