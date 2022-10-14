Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Amazing Dancing Skills as She Grooves to Chris Brown's Call ME Every Day, Watch

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi has cultivated a massive fan base through her unmatched dancing skills and magnetic looks. A true fashionista, Nora is famous for turning heads all around with her jaw-dropping outfits and sculpted face. The social media-savvy actress definitely knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her captivating moves and her impeccable style. She often takes to Instagram to drop her fiery hot pictures and sizzling dance steps, leaving her fans stunned.

Nora has shared a video on Instagram that is making her fans fall in love with her all over again. In the video, the actress can be seen sporting a bright pink bikini top with denim shorts. In the post, the diva can be seen dancing with her make-up artist Marce Pedrozo and choreographer Rajit Dev. In this video, Nora is grooving to Chris Brown’s hit song Call Me Every Day on a sandy shore. Nora can be seen sporting light, natural make-up and hair pulled back in a tight bun in the video.

In the video, the three friends can be seen syncing their steps, flaunting the phenomenal choreography, complete with shoulder rolls and elegant hand movements. Nora, of course, took the chance to flaunt her signature waist twists and turns. While sharing the reel, Nora wrote, “Vibing …Call me every day." referencing the song playing in the background. The clear blue skies and rhythmic movement of the waves only added to the beauty of the video.

The actress’ Instagram post has generated buzz on social media, having gone viral with over six lakh likes. Her post is flooded with comments from her ardent fans. Several of them have dropped heart and fire emojis, showering the glamorous diva with compliments on her looks and moves. Many, in the comments section, have shown their admiration and appreciation for the ravishing actress.

