Nora Fatehi is one of the most stylish stars in the industry. Known for her beauty and hourglass figure, the dancing diva never fails to impress her fans when it comes to sultry attires. The actress often treats her huge fan following to glimpses of her professional life, and her fans can’t get over them. The actress is also known for her hot moves and impeccable fashion sense. On Sunday evening, the Manike Mage Hithe diva took to Instagram to drop a stunning video of her enjoying the sunset on a beach, as she was dressed in a sexy satin backless dress.

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen enjoying her time by the beach. She donned a backless lime-coloured satin gown with a thigh-high slit gown. She complemented her attire with silver hoops and walked bare feet as she posed sensuously for the camera. Nude tones of makeup on the face and side swept hair completed her look. Nora Fatehi can be seen flaunting her sexy back during multiple frames in the video.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop compliments in the comments section. While of the social media users wrote, “So sexy," another added, “Smoking hot." A third fan commented, “Wowwww." On the other hand, the actress’ flauting her sexy back and the video didn’t go down too well with a section of netizens. A user wrote, “Nanga nach kro ye baki reh gya bs" .“Bump dikha dikha he just looting trp, useless," another wrote. A troll wrote, “Nora fatehi upar emraan Hashmi ke sath movie banni chahiye," another commented. A user reacted, “🍑 bahar nikaalna zaroori hai kya"

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Mewanhile, on the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the movie ‘100%’ that also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham as her co-stars. Sajid Khan will be returning to direction with this Diwali 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here