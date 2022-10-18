Nora Fatehi Flaunts Toned Body in Black Bra, Shorts in Latest Pics From Mauritius Vacay, Take a Look

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently visited the stunning locales of Mauritius with her friends. The self-taught dancer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself posing against clear blue skies with celebrity photographer Anup Surve. The 30-year-old captioned the photos with just a simple word, ‘Vibe’, accompanied by dolphin emojis. The actress - who is also a judge for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 - looked gorgeous in her post, and subsequent stories shared on her profile.

In the pictures, the ace performer posed on what seems to be a boat with Surve. Nora posed with her photographer friend and made sure that she made people green with envy with glimpses of her fun-filled vacation. Exuding confidence, the dancer was clad in a chic but stylish outfit of blue denim shorts, paired with a strapless black bikini. The actress paired the off-duty look with big hoop earrings and dark black sunglasses. She sported a no-make-up look and tied her hair up in a tight bun.

Take a look at the post here.

Currently, the actress is back in Mumbai and is busy shooting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 - her Instagram story confirmed it. She is one of the judges on the show.

Nora Fatehi recently visited Mauritius with choreographer Rajit Dev, make-up artist Marce Pedrozo and celebrity photographer Anup Surve. The 30-year-old Canadian citizen, whose roots lie in Morocco, celebrated the success of Light The Sky, the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with her friends.

According to Nora’s previous Instagram Stories, it appeared that she was celebrating the success of Light The Sky, which she headlined with renowned female performers – Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha.

Nora was recently seen in the song Manike from the film Thank God.

