Nora Fatehi Is Here To Tell Other Side Of The Story In a Sparkling Saree

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi, who is currently a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, dropped a series of photos on Instagram which has left her fans impressed. In the photos, the Bollywood diva looks elegant in Falguni Shane Peacock’s ombre beige and pink hue saree and stylish blouse. The saree comes in a pre-pleated silhouette hugging Norah’s curves perfectly. The floor-sweeping saree is embellished with silver sequins and beaded work.

Nora looks like a glowing mermaid with a fish scale-like design on her gorgeous blouse. She kept her tresses wavy and flowing as accessorized with a diamond chocker set. For completing her look, she carried a seashell structured clutch matching with her outfit. Nora gave some fabulous posing tips in the post. The caption of the post read: “There is more sides to the story, I’ma tell everybody…(sic)"

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Her fans were left in awe as they flooded the comments section. One of them wrote, “We’re ready to hear you Nora." Another person said, “You are just an icon of beauty." A user added, “You are always the best queen on the world."

Here look at the post:

Advertisement

Nora had earlier shared a reel of herself posing in the same ensemble adding the instrumental part of the Manike song from her recently released film Thank God. She captioned the post with the lyrics of the groovy track and wrote, “Ha Mujhe Pyar Hai Tumse Ha…"

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi is presently judging the reality show Jhalaak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She was seen grooving to the remake version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s viral track, Manike Mage Hithe, alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Thank God. Nora will next be seen headlining Sajid Khan’s film titled 100 Percent, along with actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. She will be also joining pop icons like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here