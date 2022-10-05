Nora Fatehi Joins League of Jennifer Lopez-Shakira, Becomes 1st Indian Actor to Perform at Fifa World Cup

Actor Nora Fatehi is all set to make a game-changing move that will put India on the world map yet again. She is now joining the ranks of pop icons like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as she will perform at the FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar this year. This will make her the only actor to represent India and particularly south-east Asia on the FIFA stage in December.

After record-breaking artists like Shakira, JLo and Pitbull, Nora will now feature in the FIFA music video that will see her both singing and performing the soccer league anthem this year. The song has been produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers, who also worked on Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La. We also hear that Nora will perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and interestingly, will sing in Hindi.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier in 2010, music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman collaborated with South African singers Loyiso Bala and Eric Wainaina to record the anthem for FIFA World Cup. They also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the football event in South Africa.

Coming to Nora, this isn’t the first time she has represented India globally. In February 2020, the Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018) and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (Marjaavaan; 2019) star became the first-ever performer from the country to be a part of the prestigious L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris where she grabbed attention for her Arabic and Indian dance fusion.

Advertisement

Nora is presently judging the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She was recently seen grooving to the remake version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s viral track, Manike Mage Hithe, alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Thank God. Nora will next be seen headlining filmmaker Sajid Khan’s film titled 100 Percent, along with actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here