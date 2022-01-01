Home » News » Movies » Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa on His Cheeks as He Calls Her Mean on The Kapil Sharma Show

Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa on His Cheeks as He Calls Her Mean on The Kapil Sharma Show

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi in The Kapil Sharma Show
Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi in The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their newly released music video Dance Meri Rani.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 01, 2022, 09:46 IST

Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their newly released music video Dance Meri Rani. In a promo shared by the channel, host Kapil Sharma can be seen teasing the duo as Nora was a mermaid in the dance video. He said, “Pichhle video mein aapne inko robot banaya, iss video mein aapne inko jalpari banaya. Sachchi batana, mann mein kya banana chahte ho"

Guru had also collaborated with Nora for the dance video Naach Meri Rani. When Kapil asked whether Guru’s dancing has improved since then, she jokingly said that he does not dance when he is not with her. She continued, “Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai," and imitated him rubbing his palms together.

Advertisement

Guru replied that what she said was mean and Nora adorable placed a kiss on his cheek.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation. Nora’s spokesperson issued a statement which said, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

RELATED NEWS

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently".

Advertisement

The dancer-actress herself informed of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 01, 2022, 09:46 IST