Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa on His Cheeks as He Calls Her Mean on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their newly released music video Dance Meri Rani. In a promo shared by the channel, host Kapil Sharma can be seen teasing the duo as Nora was a mermaid in the dance video. He said, “Pichhle video mein aapne inko robot banaya, iss video mein aapne inko jalpari banaya. Sachchi batana, mann mein kya banana chahte ho"

Guru had also collaborated with Nora for the dance video Naach Meri Rani. When Kapil asked whether Guru’s dancing has improved since then, she jokingly said that he does not dance when he is not with her. She continued, “Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai," and imitated him rubbing his palms together.

Guru replied that what she said was mean and Nora adorable placed a kiss on his cheek.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation. Nora’s spokesperson issued a statement which said, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently".

The dancer-actress herself informed of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram.

