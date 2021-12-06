Nora Fatehi Looks Fitness Chic in Black Tank Top and Sexy Biker Shorts; Watch Video

Nora Fatehi, who is known to burn the floor with her super crackling dance moves, is also a fashion icon. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her stylish outings, recently turned heads in her simple yet chic workout wear. The diva believes in adding her personal zing to a basic look. Nora marched to the gym and on her way served fans some iota of inspiration.

She put on a strappy tank top in black and styled it with a folded front knot. To add to it, she wore matching cycling shorts, demonstrating how to sweat it out in style. Following her look for the workout session, slides, sunshades and mask, were all in black. Nora completed the look with a cute designer mini backpack. What’s not to love?

Finally, Nora headed with a whole lot of sass just like that serving the ultimate motivation on a mundane Monday. She looked her stylish self in the monochrome set and her hair left open. If you are on the lookout for some fitness motto, Nora is certainly the most stylish inspiration you could come across.

The 29-year-old is known for her enviable repertoire of activewear and athleisure. Nora has the ability to look stunning when stepping out for the gym or dancing her way to millions of hearts.

Here are some of Nora’s stylish workout looks one should not miss:

On professional front, Nora starred in Ajay Devgn led film Bhuj:The Pride Of India. She also performed in the song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham in the lead. The actress-dancer will reportedly feature in the Hindi version of the viral track Manike Mage Hithe crooned by Yohani for the upcoming film, Thank God.

