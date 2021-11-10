Nora Fatehi Looks Gorgeous in White Crop Top and Skirt at Airport, Stops to Grab Selfie with Fan

Nora Fatehi is a fantastic dancer and an equally charismatic fashionista. As she has a large fan base, the actress frequently treats her admirers with gorgeous photos and videos of herself in most stylish outfits. However, she has lately made headlines and turned heads at the airport.

Nora was spotted exiting an airport looking very gorgeous. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a white crop top and skirt and stopping to grab a selfie with her fan.

Earlier, she reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. To thank her fans and followers, she shared a couple of images on the photo-sharing app and penned a couple of lines alongside it. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an animal print co-ord set as she poses on the beach. She completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup. She wrote, “30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️".

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

