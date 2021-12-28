Nora Fatehi Looks Mesmerizing in Gorgeous Indian Outfit, See Pics

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her dance moves and latest fashion selections. Known for her mesmerising belly dance, Nora often shares her beautiful and bold pictures. Now, photographer Joseph Radhik has uploaded three pictures of Nora on Instagram. In the pictures, she looks like a fairy and her fans are loving her new look as she wore a beautiful white Indian outfit. She impressed the camera crew as she posed for a “mesmerizing look" in her latest photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, photographer Radhik said that he captured “Shot on the sets of Into The Light, a fashion film"

Fans are showering their love on Nora and photographer Radhik. The pictures have garnered over 21,000 likes on Instagram. “Nailed it man, superb," one user commented. “Superb Nora," read another comment.

Recently, Nora shared pictures of her in which she looks gorgeous in a figure-hugging silver outfit that accentuates her beautiful curves. She looks stunning in an embellished silver dress. Her sparkling attire features an off-the-shoulder neckline and an above-the-ankle hem length.

In the pictures, Nora looks glamourous in her dress featuring reflective sequinned embellishments with white, red and black sequins. She accessorized her look with floral-shaped earrings, featuring stones matching the dress’ colour palette.

Currently, Nora is busy promoting the foot-tapping number Dance Meri Rani featuring her. The song is sung by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. This is their second collaboration. Earlier Guru and Nora delivered a massive hit Naach Meri Rani in 2020.

Nora has also been a part of several hit music videos including Harrdy Sandhu’s Naah, Baby Marvake Maanegi by Raftaar and many others.

