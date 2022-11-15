Nora Fatehi Looks Smoking Hot As She Flaunts Sexy Curves In Bodycon Gown; Netizens Call Her ‘Queen’

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The dancing diva who is currently serving as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, often leaves everyone stunned with her stylish avatars. On Tuesday, the Manike Mage Hithe dancer was spotted by the paps on the sets of JDJ 10, and her fans can’t stop gushing over her.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Nora Fatehi is seen looking gorgeous in a brown bodycon gown. Nora looks like a goddess in the designer gown, with her nude make up. The Morroccan beauty is seen walking to the sets of JDJ10 and posing for the shutterbugs in the video from the location. The actress’ fans are swooning over the video of Nora.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. One of the fans commented, “How pretty ❤️," another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love." A third fan called her “Queen."

Nora recently hit the headlines when it was reported that Nora will soon be collaborating with international rap sensation Nicki Minaj for the FIFA World Cup 2022’s official football anthem. While details of the collaboration remain under wraps, ETimes reported that Nora Fatehi will lend her voice alongside the Super Bass singer. It was last month when it was reported that Nora will join the league of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as she has been roped in to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 which is set to take place on November 20.

Advertisement

Previously, Nora Farehi featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered online on YouTube on October 7. Produced by RedOne, the label, which has previously collaborated with Shakira for Waka Waka and La La La, the Qatar World Cup anthem, was named Light The Sky. Nora joined hands with Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for the track.

Meanwhile, Nora is seen as a judge alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Besides this, her feature in the song Manike in Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God has also created a massive buzz.

Read all the Latest Movies News here