Nora Fatehi Replaces Jacqueline Fernandez in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Report

Nora Fatehi is one of the gorgeous stars in the industry. The actress has been entertaining the viewers with her notable performances in films like Bahubali and Satyameva Jayate. Nora’s fans are always excited to watch her on the big screen, and much to their delight, the actress will soon be seen in a big South project. If a recent report, is anything to go by, the actress has allegedly been cast in an important role in Pawan Kalyan’s next, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

As per the report, in the upcoming period drama directed by Krish, Nora will essay the role of Roshanara Begum, Shah Jahan’s third daughter and (Aurangazeb’s sister).

The role was supposed to be played by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, but she has now been replaced by Nora.

Nora, who has previously appeared in special numbers for Telugu films such as Kick 2, Baahubali, Temper, and others, will soon join the cast of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The report quoted a source saying, “Because Nora is a good dancer and has impressive facial expressions, she is considered suitable for the role,"

Headlined by Pawan Kalyan, the movie will see him in the lead role of a warrior in the film. The movie is set in the Deccan Sultanate.

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period action-adventure film will depict the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Nora Fatehi, the movie will also see Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

The movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 150-200 crore. The film is scheduled to release for Dusshera on October 5,this year.

(With IANS inputs)

