Nora Fatehi Says ‘We Ain’t The Same’ In Cryptic Post Amid Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez

In her defamation complainant, Nora Fatehi accused Jacqueline Fernandez of destroying her career.

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 16:12 IST

Nora Fatehi talks about her intentions in a cryptic social media post. (Photos: Instagram)
Days after Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the former has now shared a cryptic post on social media. Nora took to her Instagram stories and talked about how her ‘intentions will always be pure’ and how she isn’t ‘the same’.

“My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same," Nora wrote.

On December 13, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez and accused her of destroying her career. “Jacqueline Fernandez is also an actress, and is pretty well known in the film industry. She has also been made an accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 crore money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. That the defamatory imputations were made by Fernandez due to malicious reasons. Apart from that, Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests since she is also in Bollywood," read Fatehi’s complaint.

Later, Farnandez’s lawyer Prashant Patil also reacted to Nora’s allegations and clarified that his client never intended to defame anyone. “My client has the utmost respect for Nora," he told E-times and added, “She (Jacqueline) has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is subjudice she has always avoided to speak in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally."

For the unversed, both Jacqueline and Nora have also been making headlines due to their alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 200 money laundering case. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. They have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.

first published: December 15, 2022, 15:32 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 16:12 IST
