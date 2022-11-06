Nora Fatehi Serves Hot and Spicy Look in Glittery Red Dress, Check Out Photos Here

Nora Fatehi is definitely one of the hottest divas in Bollywood currently. The Moroccan beauty has made her place the Hindi film industry with her charming personality and dancing talent. Currently the judge of a popular reality show, Nora also stays in the headlines with her fashion game.

The dancer and actress served a sizzling new look on Sunday via her Instagram handle. She posted photos of herself posing in a glittering dress, red in colour, much like the colour of red chillies, with a thigh-high slit on one side. The spicy tone wasn’t lost on Nora herself, who captioned the post with “I get it, you needed someone that could prove you wrong.." followed by an apple and chilli emoji.

Nora Fatehi is a popular name in the showbiz world and the owner of 43.1 million Instagram followers certainly knows what it takes to raise the stakes in the world of fashion and style. She gave fans another reason to go gaga over her recently.

Nora, who is one of the judges on dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this season, took the internet by storm when she shared a racy video of herself enjoying her vacation in Mauritius. In the video, the actress-dancer can be seen dancing on the yacht with her friends. She captioned the post as, “Take me back. I belong on the beach…"

Nora Fatehi looked sizzling in a black bralette and tiny denim shorts. Her perfect bikini body has fans drooling over her. The actress is also flaunting her killer dance moves in the video. One fan wrote, “you look fantastic." While another one said, “you are so beautiful ma’am."

Nora Fatehi has cultivated a massive fan base through her unmatched dancing skills and magnetic looks. A true fashionista, Nora is famous for turning heads all around with her jaw-dropping outfits and sculpted face. She often takes to Instagram to drop her fiery hot pictures and sizzling dance steps, leaving her fans stunned.

