Nora Fatehi Sets Internet On Fire in Strapless Royal Blue Gown With Thigh High Slit; Fans Call Her 'Queen'

While Nora Fatehi’s phenomenal dance moves exhibit the prowess of her goal-worthy physique, her bold body con sartorial picks impeccably flaunt it. The Internet sensation has not only wowed millions with her voguish couture but has also won the critics. And something similar happened recently when the diva swayed us all in her latest vintage look. The actress, who never shies away from experimenting with her looks, sent all her fans and followers in a frenzy when she perfectly added the contemporary touch to her dreamy vintage look. On Wednesday, Nora dropped a reel on her official Instagram account, wherein she not only flaunted her flawless body but also gave us a glance of her getting ready in her stylish avatar.

Dazzling in a velvety royal blue gown, Nora surely felt gleaming in her skin, as she couldn’t help but strike poses throughout the video. Nora’s alluring strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit with a plunging round neckline. The gorgeous ensemble also featured the minimal floor-sweeping train. And giving the vintage appeal to her outfit, Nora added the dramatic matching velvet gloves to her look. Adding the perfect glitz to her OOTD were her accessories, which involved a shiny silver statement necklace, a pair of dainty earrings, and sparkly rings. The actress also sported the appealing bracelets above her gloves. She finished her look with shiny high heels and a messy high ponytail with a cat-eye look.

While dropping the video, which appears to be taken in Mumbai outside the sets of her reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, the actress wrote in the caption,"Sway with me." She ended her caption with a blue heart and nazar emoticons. The comments section was flooded with the blue heart emoticons. And several fans couldn’t help but tag her with the “queen" title, as she is one of the divas who rules the fashion world. Actor and choreographer Shivani Patel Nihalani commented, “Queen," and ended her comment with a red heart emoticon.

On the professional front, Nora is currently judging the kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, along with the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Nora often posts the BTS videos from the sets of the reality show on her insta handle.

