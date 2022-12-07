Nora Fatehi Shares Experience Of Watching First Live Football Match With FIFA Prez Gianni Infantino

Nora Fatehi became the first artist from India to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup. The actress gave a magnetic performance at a fan festival of the games. Now, Nora shared a set of pictures thanking FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife for having her at a game in the stadium. She also mentioned it was her first time watching a match live at a stadium.

Nora shared pictures of herself standing beside Gianni in the first one as they posed for the camera. The second photo from the post also features Gianni’s wife Leena Al Ashqar smiling for the click. The actress opted for a casual look for the day as she paired a white tank top with a cyan co-ord sweatsuit and accessorized it with a pink bag.

“Thank you, Gianni Infantino, for having me at the game! Portugal vs Uruguay! It was lovely to meet you and your wife! It was my first time watching a match live in a stadium and it was an amazing experience!” Nora wrote in the caption of the video.

Advertisement

Check the post here:

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of herself reacting as she hears her voice blasting in the stadium. Nora can be seen quite excited as she grooves and sing to tunes of the official Qatar World Cup anthem, Light The Sky which features her.

The excerpt of the caption read: “That moment when you hear your voice at the world cup stadium FIFA World Cup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, I’m just a dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

Advertisement

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in a dance number with Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero. The duo was seen dancing to the tunes of a remix version of the popular Punjabi track Jehda Nasha. Currently, Nora has 100 Percent in her kitty wherein she will be seen alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh and Shehnazz Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News here