Nora Fatehi Shares First Post After Jacqueline Fernandez Defamation Suit, Says 'Get Set to Spill...'

Nora Fatehi shared her first Instagram post following the news of her filing a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez. On Monday evening, Nora took to the social media platform and shared the promo of Malaika Arora’s reality show — Moving with Malaika. This week, Nora will also be seen on the show.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “Get set to spill some beans and get personal with @malaikaaroraofficial and me!

#HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika now streaming Mon- Thu 8pm only on @disneyplushotstar."

In the video, Nora and Malaika appear to have a difference of opinion about a video that they plan on shooting together. The difference reaches a point wherein Choreographer Terrence Lewis is seen trying to put Nora and Malaika together for a dance number. The discussion gets a bit heated up and Nora storms off, displeased. “I always thought she is a bit blow hot, blow cold kind of a person," Malaika said in the promo.

Meanwhile, Nora reportedly filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that Jacqueline made “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons". Both Nora and Jacqueline have been involved in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case and have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.

While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. Nora has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to “tarnish her image while she has tried to maintain cordial relationships with all her colleagues from the industry."

Nora recently returned from Dubai where she was performing at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The actress not only danced but also sang an anthem for the football tournament.

