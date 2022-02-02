Nora Fatehi Slips Into A Black Bikini Top and Poses By A Pool In A Sexy Throwback Pic

Nora Fatehi is in a vacay state of mind, her latest Instagram post suggests. The actress, who is also a model, has had the country match steps with her over the years. After a series of film and reality show appearances, Nora became an overnight sensation with her performance in the song Dilbar from the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Also a singer, and producer, Nora has created a distinct fan following. In the latest Instagram post, the 29-year-old revealed that she has been planning a holiday.

The diva, in the candid shot, is busy with her phone while her curly tresses swept to one side. For her pre-dip-in-the-pool look, she opted for a black bikini top that featured a deep plunging neckline. Nora’s beauty picks were just simple eyeliner and pink tint for the lips. A dash of subtle glam came alongside a pair of gold hoops. She captioned the post, “Planning my next vacay, who wants to join"

Advertisement

When it comes to holiday style, Nora brings unmatched panache and trend to the table. The diva flaunts offbeat choices from her resort wardrobe and fans cannot resist bookmarking. Last year, she slipped into a bikini set from Dior was a sizzling photoshoot for a magazine, holding no qualms to show off her perfectly toned curves.

Advertisement

During the same shoot, we also came across this particular look of Nora where she gave hippie style a new spin. For a beach outing, Nora picked a bikini set in the red shade and layered it with a feather-style cape. Her jewellery choices definitely made the maximum impact on the look.

Nora will feature in the Hindi remake of the viral song Manike Mage Hithe in the upcoming film Thank God.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.