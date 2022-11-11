Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis Set Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Stage on Fire With Sizzling Honthon Pe Bas Performance

This week, ace choreographer Terence Lewis has added glamour and fun to the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Along with judging the performances, the choreographer will also be seen grooving with judge Nora Fatehi. The makers recently shared a promo video of the upcoming episode that gives a glimpse of the duo’s graceful dance performance on the song Honthon Pe Bas.

The video begins with the theme of the upcoming episode which is said to be ‘90s Special’. The video then opens with Nora and Terence dancing to the beats of the song from the film Yeh Dillagi. The duo shows off their dancing skills and set the stage on fire with their incredible dance moves. Nora is seen sporting a yellow halter neck gown, while Terence sported a shimmering suit.

In the video, one can also hear the claps and screams from the audience as they dance. Towards the end, Madhuri goes on to whistle on the mic as soon as they finish dancing. Along with the video, the caption read, “Nora aur Terence ke iss sizzling performance se aap bhi ho jaayenge hypnotize!"

Watch the video below:

On seeing the video, social media users penned messages praising the duo and the dance show. One of the users wrote, “Both are so graceful". Another user wrote, “All eyes on Queen Nora". A third user wrote, “Beautiful. Both are looking so good". A fourth user penned, “Dono ne aag laga di," which translates to “both have set the stage on fire’. Apart from that, several other users added hearts, fire, and love-struck emojis.

Previously, Terence Lewis was in a controversy when a video went viral showing him allegedly misbehaving with Nora Fatehi on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. However, the choreographer addressed the controversy on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and said, “I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching". He further added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around?" He also mentioned that he called Nora later and realised that things were getting out of hand and they sorted things out.

