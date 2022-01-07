Nora Fatehi Tests Negative for Covid-19, Dancer to 'Continue to Work on Getting Strength and Energy Back'

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who tested positive for coronavirus in December, took to social media to inform that she has tested negative. Nora took to her Instagram Story section to write, “Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It’s been rough! I’m going to continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys".

Last month, she had informed of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. Her spokesperson issued a statement which said, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently".

Nora was recently seen in Dance Meri Rani song video with singer Guru Randhawa. They were out and about promoting the song and even appeared in reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 15 among others. The song has become a huge hit since its premiere on Dec 21. It has got more than 54 million views on YouTube.

Nora has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song Dance Meri Rani. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Nora also featured in Bhuj: The Pride of India in a small role recently.

