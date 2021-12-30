Nora Fatehi Tests Positive for Covid, Says She is 'Bed-ridden'

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation.

Nora’s spokesperson said: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December."

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently".

Nora was recently seen in Dance Meri Rani song video with singer Guru Randhawa. They were out and about promoting the song and even appeared in reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 15 among others. The song has become a huge hit since premiere on Dec 21. It has got more than 54 million views on YouTube.

Nora has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song Dance Meri Rani. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Nora said about the track “Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro-like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair."

Nora also featured in Bhuj: The Pride of India in a small role recently.

(With IANS inputs)

